Overachieving? Or being safe and demonstrating wisdom?

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Only a few weeks have passed, but it feels like it happened a long time ago… that’s sorta the way time is in this crazy COVID-19 world. Some days seem to take years to pass. On the other hand, some things that happened months ago feel like yesterday. Is it because the coronavirus has forced us to feel safer at home, or is it a simple matter of getting older?

Anyway, Sammie and I were driving through beautiful flurries of snow on I-81 and I-77, headed for Ghent, West Virginia. Occasionally we drove through cuts in the mountains where some of the snowfall had accumulated and turned the landscape into Christmas cards. As we drove through the winter wonderland, we chattered in anticipation of the treat that awaited us at Winterplace Ski Resort. Our grandchildren, the Nash kids, had been taking lessons and skiing for a couple years, but this would be our first time to see them ski – in person, that is – we weren’t counting videos.

We watched in amazement as they glided gracefully down the slopes, then pulled up near our vantage point and paused to remove their skis, before hugging Nahnee and Papa. After gulping a few swallows of hot chocolate and catching their breath, they were back on the trails of artificial snow.

As they descended a second time, we noticed that Lawrence had no ski poles…you know, the sticks used for balance and propulsion. Everyone else at the place had ski poles if they had two skis instead of one snow board, and we were concerned that Lawrence had lost his sticks in the woods or something. We also noted, as he neared the end of his run, that he turned around and glided down the hill…backwards!

When they joined us again, Nahnee exclaimed to our middle grandson, “Lawrence! You’re skiing without poles. And you were skiing backwards.”

Before he could answer, James David, chimed in, “Oh Nahnee. Didn’t you know that he’s an overachiever!” Overachiever was heavily emphasized.

We snickered at our youngest grandson’s stinking-cuteness. In fact, we shared his choice of words over the next few weeks and laughed again every time. Perhaps James David was, in fact, overachieving in his attempt to use the word overachiever.

Sometimes it’s difficult to discern the difference between overachieving and reacting appropriately. Our leaders – from mayors to governors to the president – have been criticized for their reaction to the COVID-19 crisis. Some critics say they have overreacted in trying to achieve a flattened curve. Others have said they should do more.

Usually, members of opposing political parties have criticized leaders from the other group of not doing enough…or trying to do too much. Those accused of trying to do too much are “overachievers.” If they don’t do enough, they are called insensitive.

Shouldn’t we be more realistic about this pandemic? All of us are in this world together and all of us are seeing things we’ve never seen before. Let’s pray for each other, encourage each other – especially our leaders – and try to cut the “other side” a little slack. Let’s work together. I assure you the coronavirus is totally non-partisan. And another thing, although those with some conditions find it harder to survive when infected, it appears to be no respecter of age, race, socio-economic, or celebrity status in who can catch it.

Please let me offer this encouragement. Let God strengthen you in these scary times! Pray for His peace and calm. Pray for our leaders.

Trusting Him while being safe and wise is not being an over-achiever, it’s the only reasonable, normal reaction in a totally abnormal world.

Steve Playl, playlsr@yahoo.com