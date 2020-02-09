Pamela Jane Ruttledge

Pamela Jane Ruttledge, 74, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs. Ruttledge was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Portland, Oregon, to Oran and Virginia Denhard. She was the oldest of five children.

She graduated from Sandy Hugh School and continued to earn a degree at Oregon Health and Science University. During her 46-year career in health care, she specialized in X-ray and mammography, eventually retiring from a supervisory position, in 2011.

In December 1984, Pam married Dwight Ruttledge (USAF). Dwight and Pam, along with their beloved family, were then stationed in Germany where she worked in a NATO hospital. After Dwight retired from the military, in 1989, the family relocated to Satellite Beach, Florida, where Pam worked at Holmes Regional Hospital.

Throughout her life, Pam’s passion was creating. She became an exceptional quilter and painter. She also loved kayaking the Florida waters and traveling. While vacationing in Hawaii, Pam “conquered her fear” by parasailing for the very first time and looked forward to doing it again.

In December 2018, the Ruttledges moved from Florida to Sparta, Tennessee, where they enjoyed lots of extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gretchen Denhart, in 2000.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Dwight Ruttledge; son, Paul Reich (Victoria); stepdaughter, Amy Stevenot (Ron); youngest daughter, Jolene Weidlich (Joseph); grandchildren, Parker and Bailey Reich; and brothers, Frederick Denhart, Geoffrey Denhart, and Brent Denhart.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Feb, 11, 2020, at Central Church of Christ, in Sparta, with burial in O’Connor Cemetery. Christopher Wiles will officiate. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m., Feb. 11 at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to American Cancer Society.

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.