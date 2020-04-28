Participate in upcoming special edition recognizing White County and Van Buren County seniors

Americans are facing unprecedented times as COVID-19 has changed the way in which business is conducted, how groceries are purchased, and how daily routines that were once taken for granted have now been readjusted to help avoid contracting the virus than can be deadly for some of the population.

Graduating seniors in schools all over the world have had their highly-anticipated day of recognition halted because of COVID-19. Many areas, including White County, are working to find an alternative that will still provide a semblance of normalcy for the young women and men who have been looking forward to crossing the stage in their caps and gowns and receiving their diplomas that signify the culmination of 12 years of hard work and dedication.

The Expositor will continue its annual recognition of the senior class with a special publication that features each member of the White County High School Class of 2020 and the Van Buren County Class of 2020. This keepsake edition can be found in the Monday, May 25, edition of The Expositor. Because of Memorial Day, subscribers may not receive their newspapers until Tuesday, May 26.

To participate in this recognition of the graduating classes of 2020, contact Denise Wherley, advertising manager, (931) 265-2719.