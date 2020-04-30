Patients asked to bring face masks, more donations are needed

Cookeville Regional Medical Center is asking all patients coming to the medical center or any of its locations to wear their own facemasks if they have one. If not, a cloth face mask will be provided for them when they come in, although supplies are limited and donations are needed.

This request is the result of recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in advising individuals to wear a face mask anytime they are out in the public.

“We are following recommendations from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Paul Korth, CRMC CEO. “In addition to masking all patients, we are also requiring our staff and providers to wear masks when they are unable to social distance at least six feet. We are going through our donated cloth masks rather quickly at this point and are asking for the public’s help. Patients wearing their own masks when they come is helpful if they have one. If not, we will gladly provide them with a mask.”

CRMC has received donations of hundreds of cloth masks, but more are needed. CRMC will begin performing elective surgeries and procedures over the next week, increasing the need for additional masks. The cloth masks will help CRMC conserve isolations masks required for treatment of positive and suspect COVID-19 patients.

“We are thankful to those who have already donated masks, and we are asking the public to continue to help us with making hand-sewn cloth masks,” added Korth. “We have instructions available on our website for masks with elastic and without elastic. We would appreciate more donations at this time especially as more people get out in the public and as we increase patient procedures and surgeries at the medical center.”

For instructions for making hand-sewn masks, visit https://crmchealth.org/how-donate-hand-sewn-masks-supplies. To donate, please contact Karen Bailey at CRMC at 931-783-2740 or email at kbailey@crmchealth.org.