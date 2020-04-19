Paul Brock

Paul Brock, 78, of Sparta passed away April 17, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

Mr. Brock was born April 27, 1941, to Jim and Annie Brock.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Claude (infant); sister, Edith Brock Dodson; and a granddaughter, Olivia Rose McCoy.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (Broyles) Brock; his children, Annette (Marty) McCoy, of Murfreesboro, Mark ( Darlene) Brock, of Smithville; grandchildren, Josh Brock, Tayler Brock, Keaton McCoy, Karter McCoy; sisters, Louise Hollingsworth, of Doyle, Martha Vance, of Doyle; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private viewing at 1 p.m., April 19, 2020. A public graveside service will be 10 a.m., April 20, at Anderson Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.