Penny Ann Hale

Penny Ann Hale, 58, of Smithville, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Saint Thomas Midtown, in Nashville.

Mrs. Hale was born Dec. 10, 1961, to Carolyn Elmore and Eugene Wilkey.

She was a Baptist and worked at Tenneco.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Eugena Renee Wilkey, and two sisters-in-law, Clara Wilkey and Cynthia Hale.

She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Leroy Hale, of Smithville; four children, Frank (Amber) Wilkey, Carolyn Hale, Angela (Logan) Murphy, Leroy “Chip” (Amanda) Hale, all of Smithville; grandchildren, Brylie and Kenley Wilkey, Ariana Keith, T.J. Bratcher, Emma and Elena Murphy, Mikeal (Destiny) Wooden, all of Smithville, LeAnn ( Scott) Wright, of Alabama, Josh and Monica Carlton, Megan Cunningham, all of Smithville; great-grandchildren, Carsen Wooden, Makayla, Austin, Christian, Brooklyn, Oaklynn, Madison Wright; mother, Carolyn Wilkey Davis, of Smithville; brothers and sisters, Phillip Wilkey, of Smithville, Connie (David) Brownfield, of Ohio, Ellen (Charlie) Hale, Ginger (David) Smith, Roy Wilkey and Candy (John) Hale, all of Smithville; and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 9, 2020, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel, in Smithville, with burial in Peeled Chestnut Cemetery. Bro. Brad Murphy will officiate. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Feb. 8, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 9, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel, in Smithville, is in charge of arrangements.