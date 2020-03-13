Phone calls in middle of the night

Last Updated: March 13, 2020 at 7:47 am

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Being awakened in the middle of the night by a phone call can bring many reactions. Some such interruptions of slumber have caused mild to more serious irritation for me…as a pastor.

For example, I recall a call that came about three in the morning from a man whose former family were active members of our congregation. Sammie and I had babies at the time. No emergency, just too much to drink – he had a problem with that – and he was slobbering and slurring incoherently into the phone, demanding that I do something about his “blankety-blank” ex-wife, children, and grandchildren who had “abandoned” him. It didn’t take long to explain that he needed to be asleep, that I was going to continue my sleep, that I would talk to him when he was sober, and to hang up the phone.

When I was pastor at First Baptist Church of Sparta, a member of our congregation called me from the nursing home where he lived, at about 1 a.m., complaining of insomnia. I expressed sympathy and informed him that I was having no problem sleeping until the phone woke me up. My friend suggested that I drive to his nursing home, in Cookeville, and pray for him. He felt my prayers would put him to sleep. Fortunately, we were able to reach a compromise. Explaining that God could hear long distance prayers, I prayed with him…over the phone…then hung up and returned to my pillow.

Over the past many years, as pastor and chaplain, I have received numerous wake-up calls in the wee hours that were completely legit. I have never resented those interruptions. Usually they represent a deep, heartrending need.

But when the call comes between midnight and daybreak from a loved one, that ringtone can be the most terrifying sound imaginable – terrifying because we imagine the worst possible scenarios, such as accident, illness, or a nightmare beyond our imagination!

When Sammie answered a call from our son in Mt Juliet, at 1:15 a.m., we knew something must be wrong, right? Yes! Stephen, Whitney, Grayson, and Anderson were huddled in the bathroom, along with their boxer, Reagan. They had no power, storm sirens were wailing, and they did not know exactly where the tornado was located.

Wide awake, we turned our TV to The Weather Channel, which was no help at that time of night, then glued ourselves to one phone while staying in touch on the other phone. For the next hour,, we prayed, worried, and hung on to our devices…until we got the text saying all was clear, and they were headed back to bed.

A few hours later, we learned how very blessed our Nashville family was. As we all know now, lives were tragically lost, hundreds were hurt, and unbelievable destruction was incurred. Recovery from this disaster will take a long time, and, of course, some lives have been forever changed by this tragedy. When we discovered how very close the tornado had come to our precious grandsons and their parents, we had great reason to give thanks to God.

So many people in the aftermath need our prayers and encouragement, especially in neighboring Putnam County. There are still many ways to help those who have lost so much. Please…continue to PRAY for folks who were injured and those who lost loved ones in the storm.

Keep on hugging those you love, tell them how much you love them, and thank God for their lives. Let me assure you that Sammie and I will be doing some serious hugging on our precious children and stinking cute grandkids just as soon as we see them.

One more thing – if you have information I need, don’t hesitate to call, no matter what time it is.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com