Play our Pigskin Pick’em
Posted By | December 30, 2019 11:03 am
Pigskin Pick’em, presented by SpartaLive and The Expositor, is live! Each week, we invite you to predict the winners of select high school and college football games. Make your best picks, and, at the end of the 15- week contest, one grand prize winner will receive a $250 Walmart gift card!
It’s not too late to play. We will drop your two lowest weekly scores, so it’s still anybody’s game!
Click here to play.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.