Pleas A “Buck” Tollison

Pleas A. “Buck” Tollison, 66, passed away peacefully, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Cookeville, with his family by his side.

Mr. Tollison was born Aug. 7, 1953, in California, to Pleas and Henrietta Tollison.

He graduated from White County High School, Class of 1971.

Mr. Tollison had a unique sense of humor and loved recreation, water, and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed listening to music and writing poetry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eddie Davidson.

Survivors include his children, Jeff (Melody) Tollison, Jennifer Tollison, Jeremy (Felicia) Tollison, George (Angie) Tollison; grandchildren, Kalie Buckley, David, Corey, Zack, Caleb, Easton, Audrey and Sophia Tollison; great-grandchildren, Colton Matthews, Brielle Buckley; and two brothers, Rick Tollison and Randy Tollison.

His wish was to be cremated, with a private family memorial service at a later date.

As a final wish, please remember all the fun times that we had together. “Don’t cry for me, I had a ball.” – Buck.

Presley Funeral Home, in Cookeville, is in charge of arrangements.