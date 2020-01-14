Potluck at Quebeck
Quebeck-Walling Community Club will have a potluck, at 6 p.m., Feb. 22, 2020, at Quebeck Community Center, 375 Quebeck Rd. Bring a dish to share. More information: (931) 657-1009.
