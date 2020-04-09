Pre-K and kindergarten registration
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 9, 2020 8:38 am
Pre-K and kindergarten registration is now available online on the White County Schools’ website: whitecoschools.net. There is a kindergarten and a pre-K form. Please choose the correct form. Children must be 4 on or before Aug. 15th to enter pre-K, or they must be 5 on or before Aug. 15th to enter kindergarten.
