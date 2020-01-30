Proposal is presented to county about guns rights

Seth Anderson presents a resolution to the White County Board of Commissioners. (Photo by RON MOSES)

By Ron Moses

“Do everything you can,” said Seth Anderson, following his presentation to the White County Board of Commissioners, on Jan. 27, 2020, about a resolution that would declare White County a Second Amendment sanctuary county. “A lot of people say stuff and post stuff on Facebook, but when you actually show up to meetings, help with resolutions, and take action, that is really what makes a difference.”

Anderson is a member of the White County chapter of Tennessee Stands United, an organization started on Facebook that looks to spread enthusiasm for the cause of Second Amendment sanctuaries throughout the state.

“I personally think it is one of the most important things that could have been brought up here tonight in regards to what is happening around the country, specifically Virginia for example,” said Anderson.

“Sanctuaries” have popped up all throughout Virginia in response to what many believe will be stricter gun control laws coming from the now Democrat-led legislature.

“A majority of the citizens might not believe in the position the government is putting them in, and I think although a resolution to make ourselves a second amendment sanctuary may not have any legal implications technically, but it’s a huge symbol to show where the people stand as far as their Second Amendment rights.”

The board of commissioners agreed to send the resolution to committee for further review.

“Myself, and I think everybody on the county commission, is pro second amendment,” said County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson. “I don’t like bringing this stuff up and rushing it through whether or not I am for or against the issue. I think the proper due diligence and research needs to be done, and that is what we are going to do.”

Robinson said the issue will travel the same channels as any issue would.

“Hammer out the pros and cons, and one of the big things is the fiscal note,” said Robinson. “Of course there will be no fiscal note on this. That is just part of the process. It sets a precedent. You need to handle things the same way all the time because you may be against something one day and want to do the research. That is what we are going to do here, our due diligence.”

Robinson said a county’s ability to make a statement like this is very important.

“Legally, does it hold any weight?” said Robinson. “I don’t think so, but what it does is tells our general assembly, in Nashville, and our congressmen and senators, in Washington, this is the way we feel, this is the way our county wants it.”

Robinson said there is a good chance of the issue being passed.

“I have talked to several commissioners and the county executive,” said Anderson. “They believe that a majority of the board is behind something like this, and I think I can speak for a majority of the citizens in White County to say that we are very blessed to have leaders that back the second amendment.”

In an effort to better clarify the meaning of a Second Amendment Sanctuary, The Expositor contacted State Senator Paul Bailey, who resides in White County.

According to Bailey, the premise behind the group’s petition, which is being spearheaded by Anderson, is that they want to ensure White County continues to uphold the U.S. Constitution, regardless of what the state government chooses to do. The petition asks the county government to not recognize a repeal of the Second Amendment by either the state or federal governments, if the time should come that either of those entities tried to abolish the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.

“Obviously, I support the Second Amendment,” Bailey said when asked his thoughts on the petition. “And if local citizens want to reiterate their Second Amendment rights, I support them as well.”

Bailey went on to say that should the county commission choose to claim White County as a sanctuary county in this matter, it simply means that the county government will not expend resources to enforce any state or federal laws that infringe on the rights granted to United States citizens by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“I feel that this movement stems in part from what is happening in Virginia right now,” Bailey said. “The state legislature is trying to create stricter gun regulations through the state government. Concerned Tennessee citizens are seeing this and asking their local governments to protect their rights should Tennessee follow Virginia’s example.”

Tennessee state law now gives the same rights as the U.S. Constitution in regard to the right to keep and bear arms. Bailey said the petition, which has already been passed in at least 14 Tennessee counties and heard by county commissions in several others, including White County, is the result of proactive citizens being vigilant and preparing for what is simply a possibility at this time. According to Bailey, Tennessee, to this point, has protected the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.

“Tennessee has done a great job of repealing some restrictions on gun owners recently, but I support the citizens’ desire to ensure that they maintain the rights given to them by the U.S. Constitution, regardless of future changes to state or federal law,” Bailey said.

If any county becomes a sanctuary county for Second Amendment rights and the state were to pass a law, or laws, which are deemed unconstitutional, the county would essentially be making a statement that they will continue to adhere to the U.S. Constitution regardless of what new laws may be passed.

According to Bailey, in the event this were to happen, the state or federal government would have to use their own resources to enforce the new laws within a sanctuary county as the county government will not recognize the law and therefore will not work to enforce it.