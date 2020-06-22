Public hearing and meeting notice
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 22, 2020 2:32 pm
The City of Spencer Mayor & Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session on June 25th, 2020 at Spencer City Hall, 12180 State Hwy. 111 Spencer, TN. There will be a public hearing at 5:30 PM prior to the meeting for any questions or comments on the final reading to the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Operating Budget.
