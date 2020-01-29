Putnam County Sheriff’s Office apprehends Lincoln Hickman

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (January 28, 2020): Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division has arrested a repeat offender who had allegedly stolen from residents throughout the State of Tennessee. Lincoln Hickman, 35, of Cookeville, has been in and out of jail since 2004, in Putnam County, for a total of 15 times. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office became aware of his latest alleged crimes after a local car theft incident.

According to a press release, Hickman allegedly told a couple that he could complete repairs on the wife’s car, but every time she or her husband inquired about the status of the repairs, they were informed that her vehicle was not ready. Several weeks later when the woman and her daughter were getting fast food, in Algood, they noticed a car that looked suspiciously like her vehicle. They saw the car pull into the Algood Walmart but did not initially see the driver. They waited until the driver returned to the vehicle, expecting to see Hickman, and were shocked to see a man they have never met unlock the doors and get in the driver’s seat. After some investigation, it was clear the man had unknowingly bought a stolen vehicle from Lincoln Hickman.

Hickman is charged with felony theft, felony criminal simulation and simple possession. His bond is set at $21,000.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division does not believe this to be an isolated incident. If you believe you may have been a victim of Lincoln Hickman, please contact PCSO Investigators at (931) 528-8484, ext. 3258.