Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrests alleged meth dealers

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (January 27, 2020): According to a press release, 35-year-old Gregory Livers and 25-year-old Mariah Hearld were arrested, on Jan. 26, 2020, following an intensive drug trafficking investigation led by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Gregory Livers was arrested after leaving his residence at 2744 Old Salem Drive, Cookeville, TN. Livers was stopped near the Putnam County High School and arrested on a probation violation. Livers was in possession of methamphetamine and Oxycodone pills (both are classified as a schedule II drug), baggies and Xanax pills.

A short time later, agents of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Tactical Team and Warrants Division, assisted by agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cookeville Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 2744 Old Salem Drive. Mariah Hearld was discovered in a rear bedroom near a 38-caliber revolver. Both Livers and Hearld are convicted felons and are not permitted by law to be in possession of a firearm. Agents discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, scales and other paraphernalia inside the residence.

Livers and Hearld were charged with sell and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Their bond is $140,000.