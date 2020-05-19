Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrests felony fugitive

(May 19, 2020) – On May 15, 2020, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a felony fugitive wanted for armed robbery in the Chicago area. That morning, Sgt. Josh Reams had received information from the US Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force that a felony fugitive from their region might be residing in Cookeville, Tennessee. Trayvon Bostic, 25, is wanted by the Elgin Police Department, in the Chicago area, for armed robbery.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Lt. Patrick Storie, Sgt. Josh Reams, and Deputy Gabe Frizzell set up a surveillance area of 2500 W. Jackson Ave., in Cookeville, Tennessee. They observed Bostic get into a gray Honda Accord, and, after tag verification, the deputies, along with Sgt. David Harding, surrounded the car and took Bostic into custody without incident. Sgt. Harding then transported Bostic to the Putnam County Jail. Sgt. Reams obtained a Fugitive from Justice Warrant, and a detainer was placed for Kane County Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

“Both Lt. Storie and Sgt. Reams are assigned to the US Marshal’s Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force,” said Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris. “They are doing an excellent job working in harmony with our federal agency partners. “Wanted and dangerous felony fugitives will not take up residence in Putnam County on our watch.”