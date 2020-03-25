Putnam County’s Lt. Roger Cooper graduates FBI National Academy

L-R: Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris and Lt. Robert Cooper

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that Lieutenant Roger Cooper in the Criminal Investigation Division recently graduated in Class #279 of the FBINA in Quantico, Virginia. He is the third member of the office to graduate from the Academy since Sheriff Farris took office. The 10-week program is only offered to 1,000 law enforcement officers worldwide per year.

“I am proud of Lt. Cooper for completing this prestigious program,” said Sheriff Eddie Farris. “It is an honor for him to have been selected and an even greater honor for our office. His commitment and dedication to education and furthering his professional credentials are the hallmark of what our agency stands for.”

Lt. Cooper was nominated by the Sheriff Farris and the Cookeville Resident Agency of the FBI Office of the Memphis Division. He then had to make the cut to a list of six nominees before his name was submitted to the national FBI office, in Quantico. From there, he had to be selected to attend one of only four sessions per year from a worldwide list of candidates. During the 10-week academy, Cooper received university level academic classroom training as well as rigorous physical conditioning. He was permitted to select the classes from a wide range of topics, such as Legal, Forensic Science, Violent Offenders, Stress Management, and Media. The physical training was tough and competitive with required testing held before graduation. In addition to the training and world class instruction, attendees were taken on several field trips during their stay, including the Holocaust Museum and the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC.

All FBI graduates receive a diploma. Other former FBI Academy graduates at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office include Sheriff Eddie Farris (Class #200 in 2000), Chief Robert “Bob” Crabtree (Class #261 in 2015), Maj. Greg Whittaker (Class # 268), Major Mike Ronczkowski (Class #217 in 2004), and Bob Errick (Class #89 in 1972)