Quilt Show set for April 17 and 18

The Stitch Show and Share Quilt Guild of Sparta Tennessee will be hosting their biennial quilt show on April 17 and 18, 2020 at the Agricultural Building at the White County Fair Grounds in Sparta Tennessee. The Show, Quilts Old and New, will have over 250 antique, traditional, and art quilts on display.

If you are interested in submitting a quilt for display, registration forms must be received by March 7, 2020. There is no fee to display a quilt. For a registration form or questions, contact Bev Loitz at stitchshowshare@blomand.net, or call her at (931) 935-5657. The registration form may also be downloaded from the website: stitchshowshare.com. Quilts must be received between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 at the White County Fairgrounds Agriculture Building.

For information about sponsorship or vendor opportunities, contact stitchshowshare@blomand.net.

Quilt Show hours will be from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, April 17, and 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday April 18, 2020. The White County Fairgrounds are located at 565 Hale Street in Sparta, Tennessee.