Rabies clinic in Van Buren
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 4, 2020 9:32 am
There will be a rabies clinic (drive-through), 10 a.m.-noon, June 6, 2020, at Van Buren County Fairgrounds. The cost is $12. Please stay in your car and pull up to the pavilion. Dr. Tyler Green, DVM, and his team will assist you. The clinic is sponsored by Van Buren County Health Department. More information: (391) 946-2438.
