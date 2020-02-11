Race tightens as all Democrats seem destined to lose

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

As we wait for the corrupt to lose their status, it is tempting to despair. What has become of the cases sent to the justice department for prosecution? How does it happen that the lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, who altered the email from the CIA to say that Carter Page was not a source for them is still being paid by the taxpayers and yet, General Michael Flynn remains bankrupted and fighting for his freedom on trial? So much to cover, so little time! So, buckle up and here we go!

The president’s State of the Union address was magnificent! As a political junkie, there are few of such speeches I have missed in my life, and I do believe this was one of the best, if not the best. The story telling, the outreach, the statistics pointing to a growing America all make the case for President Trump’s re-election. And who can say differently?

The case brought against President Trump for profiting from his public service, or the “emoluments charge,” was dismissed three to zero. The idea of charging President Trump with profiting from his service as president when he donates his salary, donates the profits when a foreign government agent stays at his hotel in Washington, and the millions the president spent running for president make it hard to prove Trump has a bottom line profit from his service. This charge was more brought as a form of harassment than an actual belief in Trump’s guilt and, once again, highlights the lengths the Democrats will go to [to] try and injure the president.

As President Trump reaches out to the black and Hispanic communities the Democrats should be afraid – be very afraid! Who has run the inner cities with failing schools our black and Hispanic brothers and sisters flee from? The Democrat Party, in many cases for almost 100 hundred years, promising to improve but never doing so. While President Trump may not be able to attract more than 50 percent of the minority community, many say 20 percent will put many Democrat senators and congressman out of work assuming they vote a straight Republican Party ticket.

In the latest Democrat debate, there was a lot of discussion about “corruption.” Pete (Cheat) Buttigieg declared that President Trump’s attempt to pit father and son against each other was a terrible, terrible thing. Can an independent voter look at the millions Hunter Biden collected from Burisma, the oil and gas company that paid Hunter those millions, and declare there is nothing to see here? Could ANYONE look at a no-show job paying millions without smelling the scandal involved? For Mayor Petey to have gone out on that limb seems awfully ignorant to me. We should all look to see whether that willingness to overlook obvious corruption plays in his favor or not. Surely the Democrat Party, as an institution, does not condone such behavior? I guess we will soon see,

The Democrat Party seems determined to undermine our national security as well. As we watch the Trump administration close the border to Chinese nationals to attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus, does it occur to any of these Democrats we are observing a lesson in why borders matter? Probably not!

Buttigieg claimed in the debate, “The problem is we’ve had an economy grow and not been able to lift up those most in need or even so many in the middle. When I’m president, we’re going to measure the performance of our economy not by the Dow Jones but by the income growth of the 90 percent.”

Yet the numbers from the GAO say that “since Trump took office in 2017, more than 2.4 million American families and more than 5.9 million individual Americans have been lifted off of food stamps. Likewise, in terms of personal income for America’s working poor, working-class, and lower middle class, wages have grown the most — increasing 4.5 percent year-to-year for the bottom 25 percent of America’s workforce.”

So, we again have another Democrat telling lies in a campaign. Is he under the impression those millions of people that have gone from welfare to work don’t know what happened to them? And that they are not telling anyone about it? And where are the great “fact checkers” that seem to come out of their holes when Trump speaks? Is it possible these are Democrat fact checkers rather than just plain fact checkers?

While we are on the subject of Buttigieg’s lies here’s another: “MODERATOR: Mayor Buttigieg, you have described yourself as a moderate. But one of your policies goes further than some on the stage with you are willing to go. You have called for the decriminalization of all drugs. Does that include heroin, meth, and cocaine — some of the drugs that have contributed to this crisis?

“BUTTIGIEG: No, what I’ve called for is that incarceration should no longer be the response to drug possession.

“MODERATOR: With all due respect, Mayor Buttigieg, on your website it says that you called for the decriminalization of all drugs.

“BUTTIGIEG: Again, what I’m calling for is that we end the use of incarceration as a response. This does not mean that it will be lawful to produce or distribute those kinds of harmful drugs.”

But the fact is that the Mayor’s website does call for the “decriminalizing all drug possession.”

So just to wrap up the preceding week: The President is still winning, the Democrats are still lying and getting caught at it, and the count of the primary in Iowa remains clouded with suspicion. As the Democrats stumble along with their primary candidates, does anyone not understand why Democrat establishment figures like Carville are coming out of the woodwork to point out the flaws of the candidates in this race? At this point, it looks like a guy named Trump will be president for another four years, in spite of all the lying and spying and investigating.

See you here next week in the paper!