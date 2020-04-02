Randy Dean Goodwin

Randy Dean Goodwin, 55, passed away March 30, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Goodwin was born April 26, 1964, in Sparta, to Paul Gene Goodwin and Linda Lou Goodwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Goodwin and Linda Goodwin and his wife, Paula Goodwin.

Survivors include his daughters, Brittany Walker, Tiffany Simmons; grandchildren, Emma, Ilam, Caden; brother, Mike Goodwin and wife Mitzy; sisters, Donna Austin and husband Robert, Michelle Page and husband Eric; several nieces and nephews, all of Sparta; and a special friend, Dorothy Bruch.

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private family visitation and funeral.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., April 4, 2020, at Young Cemetery. Ralph Regan will officiate.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.