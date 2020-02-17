Ray Watson

Ray Watson, 95, of Doyle, passed from this life to be with the Lord, on Feb. 16, 2020, with Phillip and Deborah by his side, at his residence of Sparta.

Mr. Watson was born Jan. 3, 1925, in the Hickory Valley community, of White County, to Charlie and Lillie Watson.

He was a member of Doyle United Methodist Church and a Mason of 66 years at Sparta Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Watson was a construction foreman most of his working life. He built many buildings in White and surrounding counties. This included White County High School, Edd Rogers Chevrolet, and Woodland Park Elementary. He also worked at Sparta Planing Mill.

He enjoyed sitting on his front porch, in Doyle, watching the world pass by. He was a fan of the University of Tennessee sports program and the Atlanta Braves.

Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 59 years, Lula Watson; daughter, Devon; sisters, Charlene (Earl) Nash, Emma Lilliam McKellips; and brother, Joel (Florene) Watson.

Survivors include his son, Phillip Watson, and his daughter, Deborah and son-in-law Barry Roberts. He was Papa Ray to Janna, Raela, Stefan, Rachel, Stephanie, Brandon, Angie, and Casey. He was great-Papa Ray to Olivia, Laney, and Lucas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks three very special ladies: Sharon Officer, Janet Guffey, and Helen Dodson who loved and cared for Mr. Ray. They also want to thank the ladies at Avalon Hospice.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Feb. 22, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Doyle Cemetery. The family will accept visitors 5-8 p.m., Feb. 21, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joel Cart Casey, Steve Casey, David McBride, Chris McBride, Casey Brown, and Brandon McDonald.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sharon Officer, Janet Guffey, Helen Dodson, and the caregivers at Avalon Hospice.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.