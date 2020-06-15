Rebecca Leftrict Wooden

Rebecca Leftrict Wooden, affectionately known as “Becky,” was born June 28, 1924, in Sparta, to Gribble and Dettie Leftrict.

She was educated in the White County Public School System.

At an early age, Rebecca professed a hope in Christ and was baptized. She continued her walk with the Lord and served faithfully as a nurse’s aide for many years. She attended Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church until she was no longer able to attend. She was a devoted mother and grandmother as well as a loyal and devoted friend to all who knew and loved her.

During young adulthood, Rebecca moved to Nashville where she could have a better life for her family. She worked for Metro Public Schools as a teacher’s aide, working with special-needs children.

She enjoyed gardening, word puzzles, planting flowers, watching game shows and her favorite soap opera (The Young and The Restless). Everyone who knew Rebecca knew she welcomed you unconditionally and had a beautiful smile that was infectious.

Rebecca Wooden departed this life, on June 10, 2020, at the precious age of 95.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee Wooden; her four siblings, Alexander, Rachel, Ada, James; her daughter, Kathleen Wooden; and her grandson, Jeffrey Wooden

She leaves to cherish her memory a very devoted family: daughter, Melody McClure (Morris Bowers); son, Donald Wooden; grandchildren, Macey McClure, Sydney McClure; great-grandchildren, Dominick Dowling, Rhiyan McClure; sister, Hattie Jo Fulson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives; special sister friend, Dorothy Mitchell;

and special caregivers, Georgia Smith, Jan Marthel, and Atashe Whitmore (Sassy).

Rebecca departed this life to dwell in God’s kingdom. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her best.

Think not in terms of sadness for she has gone home to a place where there is no suffering or sadness.

Visitation with the family will be noon-1 p.m., June 15, 2020, with a graveside service at Davis Cemetery immediately after visitation.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.