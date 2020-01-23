Record 241 Tech student-athletes to be recognized Jan. 23

By Thomas Corhern, TTU Sports Information

When it comes to collegiate athletics, victories on the courts or playing fields are important, but so are victories in the classroom.

Looking at the list of a record 241 student-athletes who earned spots on the Fall 2019 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and it’s easy to see that a lot of Tech’s student-athletes were indeed victorious in the classroom.

The Fall 2019 tally beats out the previous best of 236 from the Fall 2013 semester, including 45 student-athletes who posted a perfect 4.0 grade point average and earned spots on the Gold Club.

The 241 student-athletes will be recognized during the basketball doubleheader on Jan. 23 for Academic Excellence Night.

The Fall 2019 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll includes (4.0 recipients in BOLD):

BASEBALL (21): Connor Adams, Elijah Brooks, Theodore Bryant, John Dyer, Christian Herberholz, Hunter Higdon, Jason Hinchman, Gavin Johns, Luke Jones, Stanley King, Cody Littlejohn, Jacob Manaska, Nathan McMeans, Hayden Onorato, Jacob Parham, Grant Phillips, Brett Roberts, Thomas Saliba, Paul Steffensen, Tyler Sylvester, Trey Wright;

MEN’S BASKETBALL (7): Cade Crosland, Keishawn Davidson, Larry Kuimi, Michael Lolio, Caden Mills, Tyler Thompson, Hunter Vick;

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (11): Jordan Brock, Abby Buckner, Megan Clark, Mackenzie Coleman, Jada Guinn, Akia Harris, Windee Johnson, Mackenzie Keelin, Taylor Lamb, Grace Pelphrey, Anacia Wilkinson;

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (6): Brannon Cheplak, Samuel Eastin, Dennis Kipkorir, Gabriel Kiprono, Ababu Mohamed, Hannes Vohn;

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK AND FIELD (14): Anya Linda Akili, Teauna Anderson, Chanel Bishop, Bryana Brown, Alexa Brugere, Sharon Chepkemboi, Jalena Curbeam, Courtney McCowan, Tieara Norman, Rahab Sawe, Ceirra Tate, Lyn’Nikka Vance, Madeline Watts, Lisa Wickham;

FOOTBALL (58): Blake Alberts, Kolby Alonzo, Jacob Anderson, Manuel Avina, Riley Bodine, Quintavious Boyd, Adam Browner, Cody Cantrell, Seth Carlisle, Ethan Cobb, Hunter Coleman, JayQuan Coles, Daly Cull, Kail Dava, Shannon Fayne, Bailey Fisher, Metrius Fleming, R.D. Ford, David Gist, Jackson Guy, Norman Hand, Austin Hicks, Jared Howell, Jake Huner, Seth Huner, Jarrett Key, Tavin Kilpatrick, Josh Lee, Colby Long, Drew Martin, Clay Massengille, Luke Maynard, Samuel McAuley, Matthew McClurg, Mitchell McClurg, Aderick Moore, Sam Oldham, Aidan Panni, Heath Price, Brian Puckett, Josh Reliford, Mike Rhoades, Xavier Schlueter, Myles Spurling, Spencer Stachyra, Darrius Stafford, Trevor Stephens, Adam Swayze, Gabriel Thompson, Jamaal Thompson, Bryson Tolley, Christian Walden, Jack Warwick, Xavier Washington, Christian Watson, D.J. Worthy, Miles Younger, Haidar Zaidan;

MEN’S GOLF (6): Sean Anderson, Bryce Beeler, Cade Puryear, Nicklaus Sutton, Bracton Womack, Cameron Yeary;

WOMEN’S GOLF (8): Hannah Bratton, Arianna Clemmer, Kate Mashburn, Makenzie Morton, Gittle Sciolis, Elisabeth Toennessen, Katrine Toennessen, Isabel York;

WOMEN’S SOCCER (20): Isabelle Austin, Katie Bain, Sarah Block, Rachel Blow, Emily Carlevato, Macy Carter, Bailey Coyner, Anna Croxall, Ashley Grimes, Bryanah Hack, Taylor Hornback, Carme Peirau, Kendall Powell, Natalie Rolen, Kaitie Shipley, Chloe Smith, Bailey Taylor, Eva Toler, Nora Vicsek, Kendall Webb;

SOFTBALL (15): Emily Bartholomew, Haeli Bryson, Chandler Caldwell, Kayla Hughes, Raleigh Lewis, Sydney Love-Baker, Jessie Lowery, Beth McCulley, Nicolle Nystead, Shelby Penning, Amanda Phy, Callie Piper, Emma Seagrave, Raegan Sparks, KaDedra Temple;

MEN’S TENNIS (7): Lucca Bernardo da Silva, Elias Grubert, Theofanis Kontopoulos, Riku Kubota, Rafael Pauli Tosetto, Caio Reuter Pimenta, Carlos Vicente Martinez;

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (12): Emily Brooks, Abigail Duncan, Madeline Furtado, Ashley Hand, Dallas Oatis, Emma Osterbur, Carly Skrabak, Aynsley Stier, Rachel Thomas, Lauren Toledo, Ali Verzani, Julia Wheeler;

FIFTH-YEAR CONTINUING STUDENT-ATHLETES (5): Hallie Davis, Molly Kafader, Nick Madonia, Wenceslao Albin Martin, Andrew O’Dwyer;

MANAGERS AND TRAINERS (27): Rebekah Arrigo, Jesse Boucher, Sarah Brown, Samuel Cartwright, Lucas Carvalho, Tyler Harris, Dylan Hayes, Corey Hobbs, D.J. Horton, Brett Hutto, Reygan Lamb, Seth McCormack, Eduardo Mena, Evan Morton, Maxey Parham, Ezra Pinzur, Preston Rector, Nicholas Sandy, Kaylee Selby, Austin Sigg, Peyton Smith, Thomas Smith, Andrew Swanson, Leigh Ellen Thomas, Kinsey Trent, Jillian Wheeler, Anthony Whited;

CHEER AND DANCE (24): Madison Adams, Kayla Anderson, Issac Antwine, Ashley Bradley, T.J. Carver, Tavian Dodd, Caroline Fleenor, Jessica Garland, Allie Gipson, Olivia Hamby, Taylor Jones, Haley Kramer, Katie Luna, Jenna Luna, Jordan Manning, Madison Manning, Michaela McGuire, Karly Page, Kay Greer, Madison Spivey, Delaine Stiltner, Michael Stoltz, Ashley Streeter and Josh Wall.