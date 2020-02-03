Refer a friend to join you outdoors to receive discount at state parks

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is launching a campaign this year to encourage hunters and anglers to recruit their friends, family or anyone they know to go hunting or fishing. The Refer-a-Friend campaign rewards licensed hunters and anglers who refer anyone to buy their first license in Tennessee. As a reward, TWRA will send you and your friend a thank you.

Licenses go on sale on Feb. 18 for the 2020-2021 license year.

The TWRA is teaming up with Tennessee State Parks for the first perk of the year. If you refer a friend before Feb. 29, you will receive a special promo code for 15 percent off cabins or 25 percent off camping.

“We are trying new ways to get new people to enjoy the great outdoors that Tennessee offers. We want to say thank you to hunters and anglers that take the time to carry on the tradition of hunting and fishing by taking a friend or being a mentor as well as encouraging more participation in hunting and fishing,” said Ed Carter, executive director of TWRA.

The discount codes are valid for the promotional period of Jan. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020. Discounts expire on April 30. If a stay carries over past the promotional period, normal rates will apply.

The discount is valid for new reservations only and not valid prior to the start of the promotional period. The discount is based on availability and certain other restrictions may apply. A two-night minimum applies on cabin reservations.