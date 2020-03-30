Regional unemployment claims
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 30, 2020 11:22 am
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|4,355
|Northwest Tennessee
|511
|Southwest Tennessee
|518
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|16,993
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|1,992
|Upper Cumberland
|877
|Southeast Tennessee
|4,211
|East Tennessee
|6,854
|Northeast Tennessee
|1,616
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|5
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|122
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|10
