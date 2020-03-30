Sparta Live

Regional unemployment claims

Posted By | March 30, 2020 11:22 am

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 4,355
Northwest Tennessee 511
Southwest Tennessee 518
Northern Middle Tennessee 16,993
Southern Middle Tennessee 1,992
Upper Cumberland 877
Southeast Tennessee 4,211
East Tennessee 6,854
Northeast Tennessee 1,616
West TN Mobile American Job Center 5
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 122
East TN Mobile America Job Center 10

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

SIGN UP FOR MORE! Get special offers and updates from us in your inbox. Sign Up!
+ +