Relay for Life kicking off events

By Rachel Auberger

White County Relay for Life has several events planned to lead up to their finale, on May 16, at White County Fairgrounds.

“We are pleased to be partnering with First National Bank who will be hosting a Survivors’ Dinner,” Marlene Delong, senior community development manager for American Cancer Society, said. “It has been a few years since we have been able to host a dinner here in White County, and I am so excited that we will be bringing this wonderful event back this year.”

The dinner, which is being planned for the first week in May, will feature a keynote speaker as well as photo shoot opportunities aimed to provide survivors and their guests with a keepsake by which to remember the evening.

While the Survivors’ Dinner will be by invitation only and will be at no cost to the attendees, there are several fundraisers scheduled in the upcoming months.

On April 25, there will be a fish fry at Sparta Civic Center, beginning at 11 a.m. Several businesses throughout White County, as well as individuals, are selling candy bars.

“Community involvement is the key to a successful Relay, and it’s great to see this community getting involved,” Delong said. “I hope that we can continue to grow and inspire others to join us as we raise money that not only goes toward cancer research but also helps members of our own community who are affected by this disease.”

Any individual, group, or business interested in forming a team to raise money can pick up a team registration form at Sparta-White County YMCA or First Tennessee Bank.

Anyone who would like to purchase a luminaria in honor or memory of a loved one who has battled cancer can contact Delong at marlene.delong@cancer.org for a registration form.