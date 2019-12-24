Remembering Christmases long ago

By Marcia Reel, Director, Assisted Living, Life Care Center of Sparta

“Times were hard,” said Jeffy Turner, 99-year-old resident of Life Care Center of Sparta’s Assisted Living Center, about celebrating Christmas in White County in the 1920’s. “We didn’t get too many gifts, but Mom and Dad always made sure we got something.”

How different was Christmas if you were a child 100 years ago? Turner and two other Life Care residents can tell us. They are all celebrating their 100th Christmas this year.

Turner was fortunate that she had a big family, and most of them lived close by. The five kids in the family “were not spoiled, but had plenty,” according to Turner.

Dr. Charles Mitchell, also 99, grew up in Hardeman County, between Jackson and Memphis. He remembers hanging his mother’s silk stockings up for Santa to fill. One of his favorite memories was his family picking up Christmas dinner every year from a local diner, the Royal Café, in Whiteville. The neon sign still stands.

“We didn’t leave for Christmas,” said Mitchell. “Everyone stayed home. Those who weren’t home, came home. Home is what Christmas was about.”

Erline Clifford, who turns 100, in August, had a very difficult childhood. The most she remembers at Christmas was having a traditional Christmas wreath and one year finding an orange left in her shoe. Her father, a World War I veteran, repaired ships in the Mississippi Delta, delivered mail, and worked as a part-time preacher. He died when Clifford was 13 from complications of gas warfare during his time in the battlefield. Her mother was deaf and had to take her children to live in the VFW National Home, in Michigan. Clifford stayed behind in Mississippi and was married by age 15. As a talented homemaker, she always made sure that her five children had better Christmases than she did by sewing up beautiful clothing to put under the tree.

Other memories come pouring forth from residents of the Assisted Living.

“We were so poor, we were lucky to get a candy cane,” said Ruby Hardy, who also celebrated Christmases during the Great Depression.

Hardy said she never received toys, but then she pointed out that she was always happy to get the King Leo peppermint sticks.

“I was not ashamed of being poor, because I had a good mother and father,” she said.

Mary England, a lifelong White County resident, remembers always playing “Mary” as a child in the Robinson Chapel Presbyterian Church Christmas Eve Nativity play. She said the wise men would wear the choir robes, and all the children would help decorate. They would make a star out of tin foil to hang over the stable.

Christmas trees were chopped down, not purchased. England said they would go out in the pasture and find the prettiest one.

“The boys would shoot mistletoe out of the trees, then the girls would take it to school and hang it from the rafter,” said England. “Decorations were homemade popcorn strings, paper chains, and icicles.”

England’s four oldest siblings were away at boarding school, in Alpine, Tennessee. Her parents had their hearts set on the children getting a high school education, but there was no way they could transport them to the local high school. The only option was to send them away, where they earned most of their room and board working on the school farm. At Christmas, they would squeeze into the cab of their Dad’s pickup truck for the long ride home.

Christmases past focused on being with family and not about the presents you received. Irene Dycus grew up as an only child, in White County but was never alone because her cousins and grandparents all lived along the same street. June Carr, who fondly remembered her days living on a dairy farm, in Overton County, would hop in the rumble seat of her dad’s Model A Ford and ride down a sometimes snow-covered dirt road to get to her grandfather’s farm in Black Creek for Christmas dinner. Dave Thomas remembers listening to his Presbyterian minister read them the story of Jesus’ birth every year on Christmas Eve.

And like today, the celebrations included food. Leah Curry said that her relatives went from house to house for meals the entire Christmas week. Margaret Cunningham spent the Depression years as a child in Springfield, Missouri.

“Mom loved having a houseful,” said Cunningham. “Family would come from all over the United States by train or by bus. We cooked for days, and Mom always served prime rib on Christmas Day.”

Elizabeth Littleton said her mom always made lima beans to go with the turkey and dressing, because it was her Dad’s favorite.

But even in this Depression era, there were gifts. Most of the residents remembered getting oranges, nuts, and candy canes or peppermint sticks. Carr said she would usually have fabric underneath the tree, from which her mom would fashion dresses without a pattern by copying what she saw in the Sears Roebuck catalog. Curry had two sisters who were seven and eight years older than her. One Christmas Eve, her sisters were out on a double date, and she woke up the next morning to find out that the boyfriends had eaten all the candy out of her stocking.

Imogene Hodges grew up in Van Buren County in a household of nine children.

“We lived on a farm, and we all worked the farm,” said Hodges. “It was rough.”

Her grandmother lived with them and helped with the cooking. She said that her oldest sister lived and worked in the town of Spencer, and the highlight for her at Christmas was when her sister would come home and bring them presents she had purchased.

Helen McKinnie always got a doll for Christmas.

“I was raised poor, an only child,” said McKinnie. “My dad died when I was 3, and my mom had tuberculosis. I was raised by my grandmother on $38 a month. But she always got me doll so I would have something I could hold and love.”

But much like today, most remember the excitement of waking up on Christmas morning to see what Santa had left for them, whether it be an orange or a doll. Thomas described it as “making a quick exit from our beds,” and Littleton said she and her siblings would always sing Jingle Bells as they came down the stairs to find what goodies were waiting under the tree. Optimism and gratitude permeated the spirits of these people, making them good candidates for long, happy lives.