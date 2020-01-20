Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ry Rachel Auberger

Martin Luther King Jr., known for advancing civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, was the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, and, today, his words and ideas are still inspiring people.

“He wanted change, but he wanted us to help change ourselves,” James Clay Leftwich said as he stated that King’s messages weren’t just for the African-American community but for all Americans who were downtrodden. “Get an education. Work. Make it on your own. He really inspired people to do and be more.”

Leftwich said he can remember when he first heard about the things King was doing, he wasn’t sure how he felt.

“I remember thinking he was a troublemaker,” Leftwich said. “I thought ‘we don’t have those problems in White County’ and thinking he was just trying to get attention.”

Nancy Officer agreed with Leftwich.

“I thought he was someone just trying to stir things up, and it was going to cause a lot of problems,” Officer said. “As I got older, though, I was able to appreciate what he was doing and understand why change needed to take place.”

Leftwich, too, said he realized how much of a difference King was making as time went on.

“When I first got married, we couldn’t rent a house,” he recalled. “If you were black, you couldn’t rent a house unless it was from another black person. We couldn’t rent a hotel room. My family is in Virginia, and, if we went to visit, we had to make the drive in one day and pack a picnic lunch, too, because we couldn’t just stop at any restaurant. There were a lot that wouldn’t allow blacks to eat there.”

Officer, who grew up to become a school teacher, remembered that education in the segregated schools designated for African American students wasn’t given a priority.

“We were limited on our education opportunities,” she said. “We just had the basics: math, English, social studies, and science. We also got to take home economics and a civics class. If we wanted to go to college, we didn’t have many choices on where we could go.”

“It was just a way of life,” James Gwynn, better known to his friends and family here in White County as ‘Knobby’, said. “People just go with the way it is. It wasn’t really a matter of hatred here in Sparta; it’s just how it was, and everyone seemed OK with that at the time. It needed to change, but I don’t think anyone realized that until change came.”

In 1960, Gwynn, who is an Air Force veteran, said that he had actually met King while he was in Alabama.

“I used to play music in some of the clubs,” he reminisced. “Dr. King, he wouldn’t come in, but he would stand around outside, and sometimes he would stand down by one of the drug stores, and he would just talk to people. Just like we are talking to each other now – that’s how he talked to people. Like he knew them. Just having a conversation.”

On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in Memphis,, and the news sent shockwaves throughout the country.

“I was shocked by the news,” Gwynn, who had moved on from his sta-tion in Alabama and was stationed in Florida at the time, said and told about how he had started to see the difference King was making. “It kind of deflated me. He had really been making a difference, and I wasn’t sure if the changes he had put in motion would continue without him.”

Officer agreed the news was shocking. She compared it to the same solemnness as when President John F. Kennedy had been killed four and a half years before.

“I was teaching school, in Nashville, at that time, but I had lived in Memphis just a few years before that,” she remembered. “It was really frightening to think this could happen. It felt like someone I knew had died.”

Leftwich said he can remember the day like it was just moments ago and agreed with Officer’s comparing it to the assignation of JFK.

“I remember thinking, ‘that ain’t right,’” he said about hearing the news on the way back from a fishing trip with his father. “All I could think is, we’re going backwards. Everyone who is trying to help the black community is being assassinated. After that, it was like one long day that didn’t stop for a while. I think we went from shocked to scared – there was fear in the community and confusing on worry about what would happen next.”

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill making the civil rights activist’s birthday (January 15) a national holiday. Later, the official holiday was changed to the third Monday in January.

“This is not a black holiday; it is a people’s holiday,” Coretta Scott King said when the bill to celebrate the life and works of her late husband was passed.

Today, as a country, Americans pause to remember Dr. Martin Luther King and the work he did to bring equal rights to all people – government pauses, schools stop, and offices are closed.

“We’ve come a long way since King’s time,” Leftwich said. “But if we aren’t careful, we will push time back and be right back where we start-ed. We need to start realizing that we need to let people be people and just because they have an idea that is different than the one we have is no reason to hate them or start a war.”

Gwynn, who saw different parts of the country while in the military, said there is less hatred in White County than any where he has been.

“We have good people here,” he said. “People aren’t hateful, but they are also content to just let things be the way they are and go with the way it has always been, so if change is going to happen and progress is going to be made for any group of people, there is always going to be work to do.”

“People need to just love people,” Officer summed up the thoughts and ideas that were inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. all those years ago and that she hopes are being passed to all kids today. “It doesn’t matter the color of your skin – you could be green, and it still wouldn’t matter – if someone needs help, help them. Get along. Work together. Love each other.”