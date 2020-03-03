Remote Area Medical bringing free clinic to Cookeville, March 21-22

Remote Area Medical- RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision, and medical care to underinsured and uninsured individuals – returns to Cookeville, Tennessee, March 21- March 22, 2020, to provide care for those in need.

A group of student leaders at Tennessee Technological University make up the Cumberland Community Host Group, which is working in collaboration with RAM to bring the free clinic to Putnam county.

Free services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x- rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and general medical exams. Additional medical services expected to be available throughout the weekend include physical therapy, mental health services, women’s health exams, and colon screenings.

The RAM clinic will be held at 2335 N Washington Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501. The clinic parking lot is scheduled to open at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. Tickets will be distributed no later than 3 a.m., and clinic doors are slated to open at 6 a.m. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis in numerical order, according to their ticket number. This process will repeat on Sunday, March 22. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

According to RAM CEO Jeff Eastman, there are many reasons why individuals attend a RAM clinic. “RAM is glad to be providing care again this year in Cookeville. Whether you’re uninsured or underinsured, if you have a need, we will try to fill it,” he said.

Last year, RAM provided services to nearly 1,000 individuals throughout the 2-day clinic in Cookeville, with a value of care worth more than $590,000. RAM expects to serve as many patients again this year thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and providers signed up to help throughout the weekend. “We are excited so many people have signed up to share their practice and give back to the community,” said RAM COO Chris Hall.

“The number of volunteers directly translates into more patients that can be seen.”

As a nonprofit organization, RAM relies on the generous support of donors. For more information about RAM’s pop-up clinics, to donate to the mission, or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

We recommend media wishing to cover this event do so on Saturday, March 21, between 5:30 a.m. and noon. Reach out to RAM’s Media Relations Specialist Mindy Cooper at mindycooper@ramusa.org, if you plan to attend.

About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free quality, dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor. Since RAM was founded in 1985, more than 155,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals, as well as general support staff — have treated more than 835,000 individuals delivering $150 million worth of free healthcare services. Last year, RAM held clinics in Tennessee, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Guyana, Haiti, and the Bahamas.