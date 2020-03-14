Remote Area Medical clinic cancelled for March 21-22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States, the Remote Area Medical—RAM Team is watching developments closely.

After much discussion, the decision has been made to postpone RAM free clinic, in Cookeville, scheduled for March 21-22, 2020. A new date for a clinic is to be announced.



RAM remains dedicated to our mission to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free quality healthcare to those in need. RAM continues to prioritize the safety and health of patients, volunteers, and staff.

Please feel free to reach out anytime if you have any further questions, or visit our website for updates and announcements at www.ramusa.org.