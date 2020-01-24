Republican Party meeting
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 24, 2020 9:03 am
White County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 27, 2020, in the third floor courtroom, at the courthouse, 1 E. Bockman Way, in Sparta. Guest speakers will be Rick Williams (surrogate for Dr. Manny Sethi, candidate for U.S. Senate, in Tennessee) and Judge Wesley Bray, of the 13th Judicial Circuit.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.