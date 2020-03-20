Rescheduled: Sparta-White County Chamber of Commerce event
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 20, 2020 9:07 am
The 4th Annual Spring EXPO and After Hours, scheduled for April 23, at First National Bank of Tennessee, will be rescheduled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The date will be announced at a later time.
All registrations and payments will be deferred to the rescheduled dates.
