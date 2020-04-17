Rescue squad responds to call

In addition to the rescue squad, White County Emergency Medical Service, White County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County Emergency Medical Service, Putnam County Rescue Squad, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call that originated from the patient’s brother.

By Rachel Auberger

On April 11, 2020, at 1:36 p.m., E-911 received a call that a rock had fallen on a male subject and dispatched Sparta-White County Volunteer Rescue Squad to Long Hollow Road.

“Upon arrival, rescue teams made contact with the patient on top of a mountain, and rescue units on the scene started rigging up rope systems while EMS worked on the patient,” T.C. Good, rescue squad assistant chief, said.

Good said the rock that struck the patient could be classified as a boulder and possibly weighed around 300 pounds.

According to Good, over 1,200 feet of rope was used to make three different high lines to maneuver the patient down the mountain safely. Once rope systems were secure and in place, the patient was transported down the mountain to EMS and Life Force 2, at 4:40 p.m., and rescue cleared the scene at 5:10 p.m.

In addition to the rescue squad, White County Emergency Medical Service, White County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County Emergency Medical Service, Putnam County Rescue Squad, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call that originated from the patient’s brother.

Good said the rescue was a team effort.

“The Sparta-White County Volunteer Rescue Squad would like to thank all of the responding agencies and E911 for all the teamwork that made this rescue a success.”