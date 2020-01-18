Rescue Squad’s Father/Daughter Dance tickets on sale

Calling all fathers/father figures – the 7th Annual Father/Daughter dance tickets are now available for you to secure your night of making memories with that special little lady in your life. Tickets will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Sparta-White County Rescue Squad building, 320 Bockman Way. Come by the Rescue Squad building during those times and a faithful squad member will be there waiting for you. Thank you for your support.