Richard Franklin McBride

Richard Franklin McBride, 65, of the Hickory Valley community in White County, passed away June 5, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. McBride was born Dec. 17, 1954, in Sparta, to James Franklin McBride and Pauline Gaye Wallace McBride.

He worked as a computer consultant and accountant. Mr. McBride was an active leader in his community, serving for nearly 12 years on the White County School Board and helping the community in any way he could. He was an Eagle Scout and later went on to serve the Boy Scouts of America in different levels of leadership – from leader to commissioner. He was a member of the Hickory Valley Methodist Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Jane Tolbert.

Surviving family members include his wife, Kande McBride, of the Hickory Valley community; daughter, Katherine McBride and husband Craig Sanslow, of Knoxville; and son, Robert McBride and wife Hannah Sheley, of Knoxville.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., June 8, 2029, at Old Union Cemetery, with full military honors by the Veterans’ Honor Guard. There will be no public visitation prior to the service. Jeff Guth will officiate.

Members of the White County School Board and Board of Education will serve as pallbearers. The Boy Scouts will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Valley Fire Department in care of Hunter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Sparta, Tennessee 38583.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.