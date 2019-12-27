Richard Underwood named TWRA Regional Technician of the Year

Richard Underwood

Richard Underwood, Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness Wildlife Management Area (BSFS WMA) technician was named TWRA Region 3 Technician of the Year. This esteemed honor is given to those that go above and beyond normal tasked duties.

Underwood, a lifelong hunter and angler, hunted on BSFS WMA throughout his life. A 2014 graduate of Tennessee Tech, he holds a degree in wildlife and fisheries

He began his career as a Tech I at the Bridgestone/Firestone WMA, in 2016, and he played a vital role in the day-to-day operations on the area.

In this nomination, it was noted that Underwood is an eager individual who volunteers to learn consistently. Learning opportunities he has taken advantage of include, but are not limited to, the Fire Learning Network three-day Prescribed Burning Conference, TWRA Herbicide/Pesticide Usage training in Region 4, Spray/Drill Calibration, quail management field tours at Tall Timbers, in Tallahassee, Florida and Sehoy Plantation located in Alabama, Wildlife Disease Training, ATV Training, CWD Sampling in West Tennessee, and Goose Banding in Cumberland County. He is a Certified Burn Manager, attended CAD training for law enforcement officers, and is EMT certified.

Underwood has served as a guide for the Wounded Warrior Deer Hunt, at Fall Creek Falls State Park, and works the Free Fishing Day event and the Hunter Safety classes at BFWMA. He also works with local youth at the White County Farm-City Day, assists local high school students, and Tennessee Tech and University of Tennessee wildlife students as they visit and tour the area.

Underwood has played an important role in the conversion of the Bridgestone/Firestone Area from a cattle farm and pine plantation to a wildlife management area focused on quail management. He helped in establishing 60 additional acres of open habitat throughout the area, conducted prescribed burns covering nearly 600 acres, and sprayed or disked 100-plus acres. Each WMA throughout the state is known for its diversity and BFWMA is no exception. With over 26 miles of hiking trails, 19 camp sites, 38 miles of ORV trails, and spanning nearly 19,000 acres, visitors have become accustomed to rely on employees like Underwood.