Rita Sharon Adams

Rita Sharon Adams, 69. of Sparta, passed away March 27, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Adams was born Sept. 22, 1950, in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Varick Austin and Edith Coker Austin.

She moved to Michigan as a little child, where she lived until 2007, then moved to Sparta.

She enjoyed surrounding herself with her family, and she enjoyed taking care of the children at daycare for more than 30 years, in Michigan and Tennessee. She enjoyed doing things for her family, loved ones, and friends. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Adams, of Sparta; son, James Adams (Lee), of Altamont Springs, Florida; daughter, Angie Adams, of Sparta; grandchildren, Eric Adams, Amanda Goff (Kyle), Phillip Adams (Stephanie), Morgan Spohn; great-grandchildren, Evan Adams, Loralei Goff; brothers, Joe Austin (Jeanne), of California, Tommy Austin, of Sparta; and sisters, Gloria McDonald (Robert), of Michigan, Pamela Austin, of Michigan.

A Celebration of Life will be in Sparta and Michigan at a later date, with Kyle Goff officiating.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.