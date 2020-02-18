Road issue is finally put to rest

By Ron Moses

Last week’s meeting of White County School Board finalized the saga that was Sidney Lane, the road that is adjacent to the new Findlay Elementary School.

Sidney Lane is now closed, with barricades blocking the entrance, but it took a lot of work and proclaimed disappointment along the way for White County School Board to gain ownership of that road. In the beginning, according to Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger, the board hoped the road would be closed without any caveats. But, it wasn’t that simple.

The city owned the road and wanted to leverage the transfer of the road to the school to handle other business, including, but not limited to, ridding themselves of some debt, obtaining parking spaces, straightening out responsibility for sewer access, and transferring property.

On Feb. 13, 2020, the school board agreed, although not unanimously (Kenneth Robinson voted “no”), to close the road officially by approving a budget amendment to appropriate funds to comply with a White County Board of Commissioners’ resolution for an agreement with the City of Sparta. The closure will allow students to cross Sidney Lane, without the need of a crossing guard, from the new Findlay Elementary School to a pre-existing playground at the old Findlay location on the other side of the road.

“In the end of this deal, the school board will walk away with $85,000, the baseball field, and the road closure,” said Dronebarger.

Dronebarger said permanent gates to be placed at the end of the road have been ordered.

“Kids are crossing safely at this point,” said Dronebarger. “Nothing has changed from the city’s proposal. They are getting what they asked for. Our stance never changed. We wanted the road closed – period – with no strings attached.”

In other business the board: