Robert “Bob” Dewey Presley

Robert Dewey Presley, better known as Bob, 75, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, at his residence ,in Sparta.

Mr. Presley was born Nov. 6, 1944 in Sparta, to Thomas Presley Sr. and Christine Presley York.

He was a devoted father and loving family man – a simple man who loved to go fishing and watch Gunsmoke. At the age of 16, Bob started going to the pool hall and remained an avid pool and card player throughout his life.

Mr. Presley was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Roy York; brother, Thomas Presley Jr.; and sister, Betty Hall Pinion.

Family members left to cherish his memory include his daughter,

Lisa Presley Perry, of Sparta; son, Robert Lynn Presley, of Sparta; granddaughters, Adrienne Lowe, Kandace Gibson; great-grandsons,

Broderic Clayton Allen Jr., Cooper Wade Lowe; sisters, Jeannette Bennett, of Sparta, Sue Stephens, of Chattanooga; mother of his children, Diane Presley; and several nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Presley’s cremation. A memorial service will be 7 p.m., Jan. 21, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Jan. 21, at the funeral home.

