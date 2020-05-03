Robert Lee Smith

Robert Lee Smith, 81, of Sparta, passed away April 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Smith was born Jan. 2, 1939, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to Paul Smith Sr. and Rachel Lamp Smith.

He was an avid fan of West Virginia University football and loved most sports. Mr. Smith loved to read, golf, watch western movies, play cards (especially Rook), and gather and party with his family. A loving and caring man of integrity, he was loved dearly by his family and respected by all who knew him.

He was a decorated military veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy Seabees and served three tours of duty in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Smith, and two brothers, Paul Smith Jr. and Kenneth Grow.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Verna Smith; children, Terry Voorheis (Randy), of Dripping Springs, Texas, David Smith (Lou Ann), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Paul Smith (Kathy), of Laurel, Maryland, Eric Schweinsberg, of Sparta, Tennessee, Sherry Simmons (Harold), of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; brother, Ronald Smith of Hilderbrand, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Kevin Voorheis, Rachel Roberts, Chris Smith, Nicole Johnson, Kacey Smith, Amber Smith, Nathan Smith; and two-great grandchildren, Emma Roberts and Hayley Smith.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.