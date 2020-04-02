Robert Farlow

Robert Farlow, 60, of Sparta, passed away March 28, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Farlow was born on July 2, 1959, to Hiram Olen Earl Farlow and Reba Nell Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Farlow was a lover of all sports. He enjoyed watching football any chance he could with his son, Ryan.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Farlow; sons, Robert Olen Farlow Jr., Ryan Mitchell Farlow and wife Nikke Nichole Farlow; brothers, John Earl Farlow; sister, Roxanna Gale Farlow; four grandchildren, Amy Lay, Brandi Davenport (Brandon Officer), Layton Davenport, Steven Davenport; one great-grandchild, Kinsleigh Welch; four nieces, Rebecca Krenzke, Katherine Mendez, Amy Gutzman, Renee Farlow; one unknown niece; and four nephews, George Stewart Jr., Cody Farlow, Brendon Farlow, and Nicholaus Jones.

Arrangements will be made at a later date.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.