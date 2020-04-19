Roberta Phillips Thompson

Roberta Phillips Thompson, 83, of Sparta, passed away April 16, 2020, at her niece’s residence, in Baxter.

Mrs. Thompson was born Jan. 22, 1937, in Sparta, to Asco Vander Phillips and Della Brock Phillips.

She was a retired cashier at Save-A-Lot and a longtime member of Greenwood Baptist Church. She had a quick wit and was a loyal friend to many.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Erbie Thompson and siblings, Joe Phillips, James Phillips, Sue Coleman, Inez Colman, and Emma Bradley.

Survivors include her brother, Nile Phillips; nieces and caregivers, Crystal (Adrian) Acosta, Tabatha (Isidro) Ruiz; and several more nieces and nephews.

In honor of Mrs. Thompson’s wishes, a private graveside service will be conducted at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.