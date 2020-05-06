Rodger Dale Howser

Rodger Dale Howser, of Cookeville, passed away on his 66th birthday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Howser was born May 4, 1954, in Pikeville, to Frank Howser and Edith McDaniels Howser.

He was a member of the Algood Church of God where he played bass guitar with the Praise Team. Mr. Howser was an electrician with Cherry Creek Electric and an avid University of Tennessee fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Howser; sister, LaVada Campbell; and grandson Matthew Maynard.

Surviving family members include his two sons, Scott (Krystal) Howser, Devin Howser; daughter, Traci Whitaker; sister, Betty Howser;

Brother, Melvin Howser; grandchildren, Allen Howser, Adriana Howser, Autumn Howser, Valerie Howser, Addyson Whitaker; special friends, Dwight and Darlene Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends, a private family funeral will be conducted at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Friendship Cemetery. A public celebration will be planned once the social restrictions have been lifted. Pastor Steve Moore will officiate.

Scott Howser, Devin Howser, Allen Howser, Brien Jackson, Zach Bennett, and John Miller will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is Heath Crisp.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.