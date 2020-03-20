Ronald Allen “Ronny” Petre

Ronald Allen “Ronny” Petre, 23, of Frankfort, Ohio, passed from this life to Glory, on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at home. His unexpected death was due to probable heart complications.

Ronny was born to Ivan Petre and Lillian Witmer Petre, on Dec.8, 1996, in Sparta. He spent most of his life in Nicaragua and Honduras with his family as missionaries. In 2011, he was injured in an accident and lost the use of his legs.

He is survived by his parents, three brothers, and seven sisters, plus a large extended family. For the past year and a half, he lived with his sister and family, Jerald and Janice Troyer, of Frankfort. Most knew him as the friendly cashier at The Old Home Place.

He was a member of the Little Creek Mennonite Church, at 3491 Little Creek Road, in Frankfort, Ohio. Funeral service was held at the church, on Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m., with burial following at the church cemetery.

Ebright Funeral Home, in Frankfort, Ohio, assisted the family.