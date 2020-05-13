Ronald David Dean

Ronald David Dean, Jr., 56, of Cookeville, went to be with the Lord, on April 20, 2020.

Mr. Dean was born Jan. 25, 1964, in Richmond, Indiana, to Ronald David Dean Sr. and Mary Ann Marino Dean.

He attended White County High School and was a fantastic baseball player. He then followed his father’s love of trucking, which later he grew a passion for truck driving.

Mr. Dean married Rita Lynn Gonser, on April 15, 1989, and they had an awesome marriage of 31 years.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Dean, of Cookeville; sisters, Teresa (Rick) Kidd, of White County, Barbara (Mark) Hill, of Ohio; daughter, Sabrina Branham, of Baxter; stepchildren, Louie, David, Mary; grandchildren, Taylor, Keith, Isaiah, Brianna, and Caden, along with 20 other remarkable grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Dean chose cremation, and the family will have a Celebration of Life at the Fellowship Hall, 173 Old Dodson Branch Rd. The family will receive friends noon-5 p.m., May 16, 2020.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.