Donna Fare, past Rotary president, gave a presentation, on Jan. 23, 2020, to Rotary Club of Sparta, about the Sparta Rotary Calfkiller Mile Marker Sign Program. The signs were purchased through a matching grant from Rotary District 6780 and Rotary Club of Sparta. Sparta Rotary also installed hazardous warning signs near dams and other unmarked areas leading to falling water hazards along the Calfkiller River. (above and below)
Alan Marsh presented John Downs with his sixth Paul Harris Fellowship Pin at the Jan. 16, 2020, Rotary Club of Sparta meeting.
