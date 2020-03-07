Roy D. Whitaker

Roy D. Whitaker, 80, of Cookeville, passed from this life March 3, 2020, at his home, in Cookeville.

He was born April 16, 1939, in Cookeville, the son of Clyde Whitaker and Ophia (Long) Whitaker.

Roy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved to fish and was an avid Packers fan.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Law Whitaker, of Cookeville; four sons, Roy (Anna) Whitaker Jr., Ronnie (Caitlin) Whitaker, Michael Whitaker, Thom (Dawn) Whitaker; and nine grandchildren, Trey, Peter, Clyde, Heidi, Jack, Eric, Josh, Tommy, and Ashley.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., March 7, 2020, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home, with Bro. Nathan Heady officiating. Cremation followed the service.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home, in Cookeville, is in charge of arrangements.