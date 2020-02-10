Roy Douglas Stafford

Roy Douglas Stafford, 81, departed this life peacefully, at his home, on Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Stafford was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Jackson County.

He was a resident of the Cassville community, in White County, where he had lived since the age of 7.

Mr. Stafford was the second of six children born to Lando G. Stafford and Ruby McCoin Stafford, both of whom preceded him in death. His sister, Janice Hutson, passed away in March 2019.

He was a 1957 White County High School graduate who served with the Tennessee Army National Guard from 1957 to 1963. He was a longtime dairy and beef cattle farmer before going into business as a general contractor and eventually starting a pipeline construction company. He was a member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau for more than 60 years and, prior to his retirement from full-time farming, was a member of the board of the White County Soil Conservation District for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. He served two terms as a member of the board of directors of the DeWhite Utility District, in the 1990s.

Throughout his life, Mr. Stafford enjoyed returning to his birthplace and childhood home, in Jackson County, to research family and community history. In retirement, he became an avid vegetable gardener and established an orchard of more than two-dozen fruit trees.

He was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ.

Mr. Stafford married on Dec. 20, 1958 and is survived by his wife, Mary (Hudson). He also leaves two sons, Jeff (Sherrie) and Jack (Carrie), all of Sparta; his daughter, Gina (Bill Phelps), of Chattanooga; grandchildren John Douglas (J.D.) Stafford (Ashley), Bridgette (Brent Lawson); and twin great-grandsons, Malcolm and David Lawson, age 8, all of Sparta. He also is survived by his sisters, Joyce Broyles; of Sparta; Charlotte Tays (Clarence Jr.), of Cookeville; and brothers, Garvis, of McMinnville, and Gary (Wanda), of Sparta.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 12, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Bro. Bob Scoggins and Bro. David Williams will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Feb. 11, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Scott, Herd Sullivan, John Alan Wilson, Don Jetter, Jeff McBride, and James Green.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.