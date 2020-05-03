Roy Lewis Johnson

Roy Lewis Johnson, 76, passed away May 1, 2020, at his home in Sparta.

Mr. Johnson was born May 6, 1943, in Hartsville, to

Bob and Millie Johnson.

He was an IBEW master electrician and retired from Ford Motor Company. Mr. Johnson was a member of Cumberland Heights Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Millie Ford Johnson; father, Benton Johnson; brother, Jerry Johnson; and sister, Beatrice Alexander.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Dycus Johnson; brother, Robert Johnson; sisters, Ann Gann, Judy Johnson; children, Cathy (Malcolm) Megibben, Troy Johnson, Scott Johnson, Jongee (John) Cheek; and grandchildren, Sharidan Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Sebastian Thomas, Lillian Megibben, Shaun Denton, Julia Jarvis, Rachel Cheek, Will Cheek.

Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., May 3, 2020, at Frasier Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.